Shares of Genworth Financi Rank the Lowest in Terms of Forward P/E Ratio in the Life & Health Insurance Industry (GNW, UNM, LNC, PRU, AEL)

Below are the three companies in the Life & Health Insurance industry with the lowest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.

Genworth Financi ranks lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 4.23. Unum Group is next with a a forward P/E ratio of 5.27. Lincoln Natl Crp ranks third lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 6.31.

Prudentl Finl follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 7.41, and Amer Equity Invt rounds out the bottom five with a a forward P/E ratio of 7.64.

