Shares of Genuine Parts Co Rank the Lowest in Terms of Current Ratio in the Distributors Industry (GPC, CORE, POOL, LKQ, WEYS)

Below are the three companies in the Distributors industry with the lowest current ratios. Current ratio is useful to get an idea of how quickly a company can repay its short-term liabilities with its short-term assets. The higher the current ratio, the more capable the company is of paying its obligations.

Genuine Parts Co ranks lowest with a a current ratio of 1.3. Core-Mark Holdin is next with a a current ratio of 2.1. Pool Corp ranks third lowest with a a current ratio of 2.4.

Lkq Corp follows with a a current ratio of 2.9, and Weyco Group rounds out the bottom five with a a current ratio of 5.8.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Lkq Corp on September 9th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $27.19. Since that recommendation, shares of Lkq Corp have risen 28.2%. We continue to monitor Lkq Corp for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.