Shares of Genesis Healthca Rank the Lowest in Terms of EBITDA Growth in the Health Care Facilities Industry (GEN, USPH, HCA, UHS, ACHC)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Facilities industry with the lowest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Genesis Healthca ranks lowest with a EBITDA growth of -23.9%. Following is Us Physical Ther with a EBITDA growth of -0.8%. Hca Healthcare I ranks third lowest with a EBITDA growth of 8.4%.

Universal Hlth-B follows with a EBITDA growth of 9.9%, and Acadia Healthcar rounds out the bottom five with a EBITDA growth of 21.5%.

