Shares of Genesee & Wyomin Rank the Highest in Terms of PEG Ratio in the Railroads Industry (GWR, KSU, UNP, CSX, NSC)
Below are the three companies in the Railroads industry with the highest price to earnings to growth (PEG) ratios. PEG is valuable in assessing the tradeoff between the price of a stock and expected growth. Generally, the lower the PEG, the better.
Genesee & Wyomin ranks highest with a a PEG ratio of 0.03. Kansas City Sout is next with a a PEG ratio of 0.02. Union Pac Corp ranks third highest with a a PEG ratio of 0.02.
Csx Corp follows with a a PEG ratio of 0.02, and Norfolk Southern rounds out the top five with a a PEG ratio of 0.02.
