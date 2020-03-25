Shares of Genesco Inc Rank the Highest in Terms of Relative Performance in the Apparel Retail Industry (GCO , PLCE , ANF , URBN , ROST )

Below are the top five companies in the Apparel Retail industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Genesco Inc (NYSE:GCO ) ranks first with a gain of 26.38%; Children'S Place (:PLCE ) ranks second with a gain of 22.79%; and Abercrombie & Fi (NYSE:ANF ) ranks third with a gain of 13.63%.

Urban Outfitter (NASDAQ:URBN ) follows with a gain of 13.36% and Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 11.44%.

Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 11.44%.