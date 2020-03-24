Shares of General Electric Rank the Lowest in Terms of Price to Sales Ratio in the Industrial Conglomerates Industry (GE, CSL, HON, RAVN, MMM)

Below are the three companies in the Industrial Conglomerates industry with the lowest price to sales per share ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

General Electric ranks lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 0.45. Following is Carlisle Cos Inc with a a price to sales ratio of 1.52. Honeywell Intl ranks third lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 1.95.

Raven Industries follows with a a price to sales ratio of 1.97, and 3M Co rounds out the bottom five with a a price to sales ratio of 2.17.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of General Electric on February 24th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $11.83. Since that call, shares of General Electric have fallen 44.9%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.