Shares of General Electric Rank the Lowest in Terms of Price to Book Ratio in the Industrial Conglomerates Industry (GE, CSL, RAVN, ROP, HON)

Below are the three companies in the Industrial Conglomerates industry with the lowest price to book ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

General Electric ranks lowest with a a price to book ratio of 1.88. Following is Carlisle Cos Inc with a a price to book ratio of 3.60. Raven Industries ranks third lowest with a a price to book ratio of 4.50.

Roper Technologi follows with a a price to book ratio of 5.18, and Honeywell Intl rounds out the bottom five with a a price to book ratio of 7.54.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for General Electric and will alert subscribers who have GE in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.