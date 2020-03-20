Shares of General Electric Rank the Lowest in Terms of P/E Ratio in the Industrial Conglomerates Industry (GE, HON, MMM, CSL, ROP)

Below are the three companies in the Industrial Conglomerates industry with the lowest price to earnings (P/E) ratios. P/E is an important valuation tool when comparing companies in the same industry. A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying more for each unit of net income, so the stock is more expensive compared to one with a lower P/E ratio.

General Electric ranks lowest with a a P/E ratio of 6.81. Honeywell Intl is next with a a P/E ratio of 14.58. 3M Co ranks third lowest with a a P/E ratio of 15.27.

Carlisle Cos Inc follows with a a P/E ratio of 22.94, and Roper Technologi rounds out the bottom five with a a P/E ratio of 38.39.

