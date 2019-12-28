Shares of Gen Comm-A Rank the Highest in Terms of Debt to Equity Ratio in the Cable & Satellite Industry (GNCMA, DISH, CHTR, CABO, CMCSA)

Below are the three companies in the Cable & Satellite industry with the highest debt to equity ratios. The Debt/Equity ratio measures a company's leverage and a high level often implies that a company has financed much of its growth with debt.

Gen Comm-A ranks highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 6,149.0. Following is Dish Network-A with a a debt to equity ratio of 233.6. Charter Commun-A ranks third highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 179.7.

Cable One Inc follows with a a debt to equity ratio of 175.0, and Comcast Corp-A rounds out the top five with a a debt to equity ratio of 94.1.

