Shares of Gen Cable Corp Rank the Highest in Terms of Debt to Asset Ratio in the Electrical Components & Equipment Industry (BGC, GNRC, VSLR, PLUG, AMOT)

Below are the three companies in the Electrical Components & Equipment industry with the highest debt to asset ratios. The Debt/Asset ratio shows the proportion of a company's assets that are financed through debt. If the ratio is greater than one, most of the company's assets are financed through debt.

Gen Cable Corp ranks highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 48.57. Generac Holdings is next with a a debt to asset ratio of 45.98. Vivint Solar Inc ranks third highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 38.37.

Plug Power Inc follows with a a debt to asset ratio of 31.37, and Allied Motion Te rounds out the top five with a a debt to asset ratio of 28.29.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Gen Cable Corp on November 29th, 2017 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $21.48. Since that recommendation, shares of Gen Cable Corp have risen 39.7%. We continue to monitor Gen Cable Corp for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.