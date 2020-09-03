Shares of Gannett Co Inc Rank the Highest in Terms of Forward Earnings Yield in the Publishing Industry (GCI, MDP, NEWM, SCHL, NWSA)

Below are the three companies in the Publishing industry with the highest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

Gannett Co Inc ranks highest with a forward earnings yield of 24.9%. Meredith Corp is next with a forward earnings yield of 16.3%. New Media Invest ranks third highest with a forward earnings yield of 13.0%.

Scholastic Corp follows with a forward earnings yield of 4.5%, and News Corp-Cl A rounds out the top five with a forward earnings yield of 4.2%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Gannett Co Inc on November 20th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $6.57. Since that call, shares of Gannett Co Inc have fallen 38.1%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.