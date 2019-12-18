MySmarTrend
Shares of Gain Capital Hol Rank the Lowest in Terms of Price to Book Ratio in the Investment Banking & Brokerage Industry (GCAP, OPY, COWN, GS, MS)

Written on Wed, 12/18/2019 - 2:24am
By James Quinn

Below are the three companies in the Investment Banking & Brokerage industry with the lowest price to book ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Gain Capital Hol ranks lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.60. Oppenheimer Ho-A is next with a a price to book ratio of 0.71. Cowen Inc ranks third lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.74.

Goldman Sachs Gp follows with a a price to book ratio of 1.21, and Morgan Stanley rounds out the bottom five with a a price to book ratio of 1.28.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Morgan Stanley on October 17th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $44.32. Since that recommendation, shares of Morgan Stanley have risen 14.4%. We continue to monitor Morgan Stanley for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

