Shares of Gain Capital Hol Rank the Lowest in Terms of P/E Ratio in the Investment Banking & Brokerage Industry (GCAP, LAZ, GS, SF, MS)

Below are the three companies in the Investment Banking & Brokerage industry with the lowest price to earnings (P/E) ratios. P/E is an important valuation tool when comparing companies in the same industry. A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying more for each unit of net income, so the stock is more expensive compared to one with a lower P/E ratio.

Gain Capital Hol ranks lowest with a a P/E ratio of 5.73. Following is Lazard Ltd-Cl A with a a P/E ratio of 9.33. Goldman Sachs Gp ranks third lowest with a a P/E ratio of 10.64.

Stifel Financial follows with a a P/E ratio of 10.99, and Morgan Stanley rounds out the bottom five with a a P/E ratio of 11.68.

