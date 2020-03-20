Shares of G Iii Apparel Down on Above Average Volume, Moving Against Trend (GIII)

The price of G Iii Apparel shares has slipped to $8.53 (a -12.1% change) on heavy trading volume. Today's volume of 901,000 shares tops the average 30-day volume of 809,000 shares. Spikes in volume can validate a breakout or signify a potential turning point.

Over the past year, G Iii Apparel has traded in a range of $2.96 to $43.98 and is now at $7.61, 157% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 7.8%.