Shares of Ftd Cos Inc Rank the Lowest in Terms of Price to Book Ratio in the Internet & Direct Marketing Retail Industry (FTD, OSTK, LTRPA, GAIA, LVNTA)

Below are the three companies in the Internet & Direct Marketing Retail industry with the lowest price to book ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Ftd Cos Inc ranks lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.00. Following is Overstock.Com with a a price to book ratio of 1.13. Liberty Trp-A ranks third lowest with a a price to book ratio of 1.40.

Gaia Inc follows with a a price to book ratio of 1.43, and Liberty Ventur-A rounds out the bottom five with a a price to book ratio of 1.44.

