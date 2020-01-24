Shares of Ftd Cos Inc Rank the Lowest in Terms of Forward P/E Ratio in the Internet & Direct Marketing Retail Industry (FTD, PETS, LVNTA, SFLY, NTRI)

Below are the three companies in the Internet & Direct Marketing Retail industry with the lowest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.

Ftd Cos Inc ranks lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 0.13. Petmed Express is next with a a forward P/E ratio of 9.74. Liberty Ventur-A ranks third lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 10.97.

Shutterfly Inc follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 12.59, and Nutrisystem Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a forward P/E ratio of 18.10.

