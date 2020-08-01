Shares of Ftd Cos Inc Rank the Lowest in Terms of Current Ratio in the Internet & Direct Marketing Retail Industry (FTD, LVNTA, EXPE, AMZN, W)

Below are the three companies in the Internet & Direct Marketing Retail industry with the lowest current ratios. Current ratio is useful to get an idea of how quickly a company can repay its short-term liabilities with its short-term assets. The higher the current ratio, the more capable the company is of paying its obligations.

Ftd Cos Inc ranks lowest with a a current ratio of 0.3. Following is Liberty Ventur-A with a a current ratio of 0.6. Expedia Inc ranks third lowest with a a current ratio of 0.7.

Amazon.Com Inc follows with a a current ratio of 1.0, and Wayfair Inc- A rounds out the bottom five with a a current ratio of 1.1.

