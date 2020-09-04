Shares of Freshpet Inc Rank the Highest in Terms of Relative Performance in the Packaged Foods & Meats Industry (FRPT , BGS , CALM , TSN , KHC )

We looked at the Packaged Foods & Meats industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT ) ranks first with a gain of 5.16%; B&G Foods Inc (NYSE:BGS ) ranks second with a gain of 4.36%; and Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM ) ranks third with a gain of 2.92%.

Tyson Foods-A (NYSE:TSN ) follows with a gain of 2.82% and Kraft Heinz Co/T (NASDAQ:KHC ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 2.67%.

