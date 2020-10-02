Shares of Fresh Del Monte Rank the Lowest in Terms of Revenue Per Employee in the Agricultural Products Industry (FDP, DAR, ALCO, LMNR, INGR)

Below are the three companies in the Agricultural Products industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Fresh Del Monte ranks lowest with a an RPE of $99,000. Following is Darling Ingredie with a an RPE of $374,000. Alico Inc ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $386,000.

Limoneira Co follows with a an RPE of $439,000, and Ingredion Inc rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $532,000.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Fresh Del Monte. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Fresh Del Monte in search of a potential trend change.