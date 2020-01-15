Shares of Frank'S Internat Rank the Lowest in Terms of Sales per Share in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Industry (FI, HLX, NGS, GEOS, WFT)

Below are the three companies in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry with the lowest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Frank'S Internat ranks lowest with a sales per share of $2.06. Following is Helix Energy Sol with a sales per share of $4.39. Natural Gas Serv ranks third lowest with a sales per share of $4.94.

Geospace Technol follows with a sales per share of $5.44, and Weatherford Inte rounds out the bottom five with a sales per share of $5.78.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Weatherford Inte on February 28th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $0.64. Since that call, shares of Weatherford Inte have fallen 41.7%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.