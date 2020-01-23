Shares of Franklin Street Rank the Lowest in Terms of Price to Sales Ratio in the Office REITs Industry (FSP, CLI, CIO, PGRE, OFC)

Below are the three companies in the Office REITs industry with the lowest price to sales per share ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Franklin Street ranks lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 3.12. Mack-Cali Realty is next with a a price to sales ratio of 3.47. City Office Reit ranks third lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 3.89.

Paramount Group follows with a a price to sales ratio of 4.66, and Corp Office Prop rounds out the bottom five with a a price to sales ratio of 4.75.

