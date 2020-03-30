Shares of Franklin Elec Co Rank the Highest in Terms of PEG Ratio in the Industrial Machinery Industry (FELE, TKR, GHM, ROLL, TNC)

Below are the three companies in the Industrial Machinery industry with the highest price to earnings to growth (PEG) ratios. PEG is valuable in assessing the tradeoff between the price of a stock and expected growth. Generally, the lower the PEG, the better.

Franklin Elec Co ranks highest with a a PEG ratio of 0.05. Following is Timken Co with a a PEG ratio of 0.03. Graham Corp ranks third highest with a a PEG ratio of 0.03.

Rbc Bearings Inc follows with a a PEG ratio of 0.03, and Tennant Co rounds out the top five with a a PEG ratio of 0.03.

