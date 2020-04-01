Shares of Franklin Covey Rank the Highest in Terms of Debt to EBITDA Ratio in the Research & Consulting Services Industry (FC, MG, NLSN, VRSK, DNB)

Below are the three companies in the Research & Consulting Services industry with the highest debt to EBITDA ratios. This ratio indicates how many years of EBITDA would be necessary in order to pay back all the debt (assuming Debt and EBITDA are constant). Typically, this ratio is considered to be alarming when it is greater than 3.0 but this can vary and should be looked at within the context of the industry.

Franklin Covey ranks highest with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 25.5. Following is Mistras Group In with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 4.7. Nielsen Holdings ranks third highest with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 4.6.

Verisk Analyti follows with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 2.6, and Dun & Bradstreet rounds out the top five with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 2.6.

