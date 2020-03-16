Shares of Fox Factory Hold Rank the Highest in Terms of Forward P/E Ratio in the Auto Parts & Equipment Industry (FOXF, THRM, GNTX, DORM, SMP)

Below are the three companies in the Auto Parts & Equipment industry with the highest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.

Fox Factory Hold ranks highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 25.38. Following is Gentherm Inc with a a forward P/E ratio of 13.90. Gentex Corp ranks third highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 13.84.

Dorman Products follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 13.04, and Standard Motor rounds out the top five with a a forward P/E ratio of 11.38.

