Shares of Fortinet Inc Rank the Lowest in Terms of Earnings Yield in the Systems Software Industry (FTNT, QLYS, RHT, MSFT, VMW)
Below are the three companies in the Systems Software industry with the lowest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.
Fortinet Inc ranks lowest with a an earnings yield of 0.6%. Qualys Inc is next with a an earnings yield of 1.1%. Red Hat Inc ranks third lowest with a an earnings yield of 1.1%.
Microsoft Corp follows with a an earnings yield of 2.1%, and Vmware Inc-Cl A rounds out the bottom five with a an earnings yield of 2.5%.
SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Vmware Inc-Cl A. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Vmware Inc-Cl A in search of a potential trend change.
Keywords: lowest earnings yield Fortinet Inc qualys inc :rht red hat inc microsoft corp vmware inc-cl a