Shares of Fortinet Inc Rank the Lowest in Terms of Earnings Yield in the Systems Software Industry (FTNT, QLYS, RHT, MSFT, VMW)

Below are the three companies in the Systems Software industry with the lowest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.

Fortinet Inc ranks lowest with a an earnings yield of 0.6%. Qualys Inc is next with a an earnings yield of 1.1%. Red Hat Inc ranks third lowest with a an earnings yield of 1.1%.

Microsoft Corp follows with a an earnings yield of 2.1%, and Vmware Inc-Cl A rounds out the bottom five with a an earnings yield of 2.5%.

