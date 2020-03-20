Shares of Fortinet Inc Rank the Highest in Terms of Relative Performance in the Systems Software Industry (FTNT , RUBI , VMW , MSFT , NOW )

We looked at the Systems Software industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT ) ranks first with a gain of 8.26%; Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI ) ranks second with a gain of 8.18%; and Vmware Inc-Cl A (NYSE:VMW ) ranks third with a gain of 5.71%.

Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT ) follows with a gain of 5.10% and Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 1.02%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Fortinet Inc and will alert subscribers who have FTNT in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.