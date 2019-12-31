Shares of Fortinet Inc Rank the Highest in Terms of EPS Growth in the Systems Software Industry (FTNT, ORCL, MSFT, NOW, PRGS)
Below are the three companies in the Systems Software industry with the highest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates.
Fortinet Inc ranks highest with a EPS growth of 4,606.5%. Following is Oracle Corp with a EPS growth of 2,988.8%. Microsoft Corp ranks third highest with a EPS growth of 2,654.6%.
Servicenow Inc follows with a EPS growth of 1,527.4%, and Progress Softwar rounds out the top five with a EPS growth of 1,267.6%.
SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Fortinet Inc and will alert subscribers who have FTNT in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.
Keywords: highest eps growth Fortinet Inc oracle corp microsoft corp servicenow inc progress softwar