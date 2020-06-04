Shares of Ford Motor Co Rank the Lowest in Terms of Price to Book Ratio in the Automobile Manufacturers Industry (F, GM, THO, WGO, TSLA)

Below are the three companies in the Automobile Manufacturers industry with the lowest price to book ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Ford Motor Co ranks lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.46. Following is General Motors C with a a price to book ratio of 0.74. Thor Industries ranks third lowest with a a price to book ratio of 1.09.

Winnebago Inds follows with a a price to book ratio of 1.82, and Tesla Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a price to book ratio of 18.31.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Tesla Inc. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Tesla Inc in search of a potential trend change.