Shares of Ford Motor Co Rank the Highest in Terms of Debt to Equity Ratio in the Automobile Manufacturers Industry (F, GM, TSLA, WGO, THO)

Below are the three companies in the Automobile Manufacturers industry with the highest debt to equity ratios. The Debt/Equity ratio measures a company's leverage and a high level often implies that a company has financed much of its growth with debt.

Ford Motor Co ranks highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 442.2. General Motors C is next with a a debt to equity ratio of 269.2. Tesla Inc ranks third highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 241.1.

Winnebago Inds follows with a a debt to equity ratio of 62.2, and Thor Industries rounds out the top five with a a debt to equity ratio of 9.6.

