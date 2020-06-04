Shares of Fluidigm Corp Rank the Lowest in Terms of Price to Book Ratio in the Life Sciences Tools & Services Industry (FLDM, BIO, LMNX, PKI, QGEN)
Below are the three companies in the Life Sciences Tools & Services industry with the lowest price to book ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.
Fluidigm Corp ranks lowest with a a price to book ratio of 1.57. Bio-Rad Labs-A is next with a a price to book ratio of 2.43. Luminex Corp ranks third lowest with a a price to book ratio of 2.56.
Perkinelmer Inc follows with a a price to book ratio of 3.08, and Qiagen Nv rounds out the bottom five with a a price to book ratio of 3.13.
SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Qiagen Nv and will alert subscribers who have QGEN in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.
