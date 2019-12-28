Shares of Fluidigm Corp Rank the Highest in Terms of Debt to Equity Ratio in the Life Sciences Tools & Services Industry (FLDM, MTD, PRAH, NSTG, NEO)

Below are the three companies in the Life Sciences Tools & Services industry with the highest debt to equity ratios. The Debt/Equity ratio measures a company's leverage and a high level often implies that a company has financed much of its growth with debt.

Fluidigm Corp ranks highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 631.1. Mettler-Toledo is next with a a debt to equity ratio of 179.0. Pra Health Scien ranks third highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 134.7.

Nanostring Techn follows with a a debt to equity ratio of 122.0, and Neogenomics Inc rounds out the top five with a a debt to equity ratio of 110.4.

