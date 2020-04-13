Shares of Fluidigm Corp Rank the Highest in Terms of Debt to Asset Ratio in the Life Sciences Tools & Services Industry (FLDM, CRL, MTD, WAT, PRAH)
Below are the three companies in the Life Sciences Tools & Services industry with the highest debt to asset ratios. The Debt/Asset ratio shows the proportion of a company's assets that are financed through debt. If the ratio is greater than one, most of the company's assets are financed through debt.
Fluidigm Corp ranks highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 67.94. Following is Charles River La with a a debt to asset ratio of 39.08. Mettler-Toledo ranks third highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 38.43.
Waters Corp follows with a a debt to asset ratio of 37.52, and Pra Health Scien rounds out the top five with a a debt to asset ratio of 37.35.
SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Pra Health Scien. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Pra Health Scien in search of a potential trend change.
Keywords: highest debt to asset ratio fluidigm corp charles river la mettler-toledo waters corp pra health scien