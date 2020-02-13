Shares of Flir Systems Down on Above Average Volume, Moving Against Trend (FLIR)

The price of Flir Systems shares has slipped to $58.34 (a 0.0% change) on heavy trading volume. About 395,000 shares have been traded today, as compared to the 30-day average volume of 325,000 shares. Unusually high volume can signify a potential turning point or validate a breakout.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Flir Systems and will alert subscribers who have FLIR in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

Over the past year, Flir Systems has traded in a range of $44.18 to $57.19 and is now at $58.35, 32% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.2%.