Shares of Flexsteel Inds Rank the Lowest in Terms of Price to Book Ratio in the Home Furnishings Industry (FLXS, BSET, HOFT, ETH, MHK)

Below are the three companies in the Home Furnishings industry with the lowest price to book ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Flexsteel Inds ranks lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.65. Bassett Furn is next with a a price to book ratio of 0.94. Hooker Furniture ranks third lowest with a a price to book ratio of 1.27.

Ethan Allen follows with a a price to book ratio of 1.28, and Mohawk Inds rounds out the bottom five with a a price to book ratio of 1.33.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Flexsteel Inds and will alert subscribers who have FLXS in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.