Shares of Fiserv Inc Rank the Highest in Terms of PEG Ratio in the Data Processing & Outsourced Services Industry (FISV, FIS, EVTC, PAYX, CSGS)

Below are the three companies in the Data Processing & Outsourced Services industry with the highest price to earnings to growth (PEG) ratios. PEG is valuable in assessing the tradeoff between the price of a stock and expected growth. Generally, the lower the PEG, the better.

Fiserv Inc ranks highest with a a PEG ratio of 0.11. Fidelity Nationa is next with a a PEG ratio of 0.06. Evertec Inc ranks third highest with a a PEG ratio of 0.04.

Paychex Inc follows with a a PEG ratio of 0.04, and Csg Systems Intl rounds out the top five with a a PEG ratio of 0.04.

