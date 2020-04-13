Shares of Firstenergy Corp Rank the Highest in Terms of Debt to Asset Ratio in the Electric Utilities Industry (FE, PPL, SO, PNM, DUK)

Below are the three companies in the Electric Utilities industry with the highest debt to asset ratios. The Debt/Asset ratio shows the proportion of a company's assets that are financed through debt. If the ratio is greater than one, most of the company's assets are financed through debt.

Firstenergy Corp ranks highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 53.24. Following is Ppl Corp with a a debt to asset ratio of 51.29. Southern Co ranks third highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 45.76.

Pnm Resources follows with a a debt to asset ratio of 41.27, and Duke Energy Corp rounds out the top five with a a debt to asset ratio of 39.48.

