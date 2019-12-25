Shares of Firstcash Inc Rank the Lowest in Terms of Earnings Yield in the Consumer Finance Industry (FCFS, CACC, PRAA, AXP, ENVA)

Below are the three companies in the Consumer Finance industry with the lowest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.

Firstcash Inc ranks lowest with a an earnings yield of 3.6%. Following is Credit Acceptanc with a an earnings yield of 4.6%. Pra Group Inc ranks third lowest with a an earnings yield of 4.9%.

American Express follows with a an earnings yield of 5.2%, and Enova Internatio rounds out the bottom five with a an earnings yield of 6.9%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of American Express on October 18th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $118.99. Since that recommendation, shares of American Express have risen 4.6%. We continue to monitor American Express for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.