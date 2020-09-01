Shares of Firstcash Inc Rank the Highest in Terms of Sales Growth in the Consumer Finance Industry (FCFS, SLM, GDOT, ECPG, CACC)

Below are the three companies in the Consumer Finance industry with the highest sales growth.

Firstcash Inc ranks highest with a sales growth of 6,353.0%. Following is Slm Corp with a sales growth of 2,515.9%. Green Dot Corp-A ranks third highest with a sales growth of 2,384.3%.

Encore Capital G follows with a sales growth of 1,532.9%, and Credit Acceptanc rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 1,452.7%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Firstcash Inc on October 24th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $85.50. Since that call, shares of Firstcash Inc have fallen 4.6%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.