Shares of First Ind Realty Rank the Lowest in Terms of Projected Earnings Growth in the Industrial REITs Industry (FR, EGP, TRNO, MNR, PLD)

Below are the three companies in the Industrial REITs industry with the lowest projected earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (current fiscal year estimated vs. last year actual) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

First Ind Realty ranks lowest with a projected earnings growth of 39.5%. Following is Eastgroup Prop with a projected earnings growth of 46.5%. Terreno Realty C ranks third lowest with a projected earnings growth of 66.8%.

Monmouth Real Es follows with a projected earnings growth of 80.3%, and Prologis Inc rounds out the bottom five with a projected earnings growth of 92.3%.

