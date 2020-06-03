Shares of First Citizens-A Rank the Highest in Terms of Free Cash Flow Per Share in the Regional Banks Industry (FCNCA, MTB, CUBI, PNC, BANC)
Below are the three companies in the Regional Banks industry with the highest free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.
First Citizens-A ranks highest with a FCF per share of $22.22. Following is M&T Bank Corp with a FCF per share of $17.76. Customers Bancor ranks third highest with a FCF per share of $12.51.
Pnc Financial Se follows with a FCF per share of $11.85, and Banc Of Californ rounds out the top five with a FCF per share of $10.90.
