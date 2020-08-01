Shares of Finisar Corp Rank the Lowest in Terms of Revenue Per Employee in the Communications Equipment Industry (FNSR, AAOI, EMKR, BDR, PLT)

Below are the three companies in the Communications Equipment industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Finisar Corp ranks lowest with a an RPE of $97,000. Following is Applied Optoelec with a an RPE of $115,000. Emcore Corp ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $175,000.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. follows with a an RPE of $176,000, and Plantronics Inc rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $214,000.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. on August 5th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $0.94. Since that call, shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. have fallen 24.5%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.