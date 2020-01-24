Shares of Ferro Corp Rank the Highest in Terms of Relative Performance in the Specialty Chemicals Industry (FOE , ECL , ALB , SHW , ASH )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Specialty Chemicals industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Ferro Corp (NYSE:FOE ) ranks first with a gain of 1.18%; Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL ) ranks second with a gain of 0.97%; and Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB ) ranks third with a gain of 0.64%.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW ) follows with a gain of 0.61% and Ashland Global H (NYSE:ASH ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.22%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Albemarle Corp on December 18th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $69.06. Since that recommendation, shares of Albemarle Corp have risen 17.8%. We continue to monitor Albemarle Corp for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.