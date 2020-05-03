Shares of Ferrellgas Partners LP Rank the Highest in Terms of Debt to EBITDA Ratio in the Gas Utilities Industry (FGP, NWN, SJI, SR, WGL)

Below are the three companies in the Gas Utilities industry with the highest debt to EBITDA ratios. This ratio indicates how many years of EBITDA would be necessary in order to pay back all the debt (assuming Debt and EBITDA are constant). Typically, this ratio is considered to be alarming when it is greater than 3.0 but this can vary and should be looked at within the context of the industry.

Ferrellgas Partners LP ranks highest with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 44.0. Northwest Nat Gs is next with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 25.8. South Jersey Ind ranks third highest with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 6.8.

Spire Inc. follows with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 5.4, and Wgl Hldgs Inc rounds out the top five with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 4.7.

