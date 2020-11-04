Shares of Felcor Lodging Rank the Highest in Terms of EBITDA Growth in the Hotel & Resort REITs Industry (FCH, RHP, HT, RLJ, CLDT)

Below are the three companies in the Hotel & Resort REITs industry with the highest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Felcor Lodging ranks highest with a EBITDA growth of 49.3%. Ryman Hospitalit is next with a EBITDA growth of 41.6%. Hersha Hospital ranks third highest with a EBITDA growth of 37.1%.

Rlj Lodging Trus follows with a EBITDA growth of 35.2%, and Chatham Lodging rounds out the top five with a EBITDA growth of 30.5%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Rlj Lodging Trus on March 25th, 2020 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $6.49. Since that recommendation, shares of Rlj Lodging Trus have risen 35.2%. We continue to monitor Rlj Lodging Trus for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.