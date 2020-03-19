Shares of Fedex Corp Rank the Highest in Terms of Relative Performance in the Air Freight & Logistics Industry (FDX , UPS , ATSG , CHRW , HUBG )

Below are the top five companies in the Air Freight & Logistics industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX ) ranks first with a gain of 4.97%; United Parcel-B (NYSE:UPS ) ranks second with a gain of 2.90%; and Air Transport Se (NASDAQ:ATSG ) ranks third with a gain of 2.53%.

Ch Robinson (NASDAQ:CHRW ) follows with a gain of 0.39% and Hub Group-A (NASDAQ:HUBG ) rounds out the top five with a loss of 1.41%.

