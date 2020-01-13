Shares of Fed Agri Mtg-C Rank the Highest in Terms of Debt to Asset Ratio in the Thrifts & Mortgage Finance Industry (AGM, OCN, PFSI, WD, FBC)

Below are the three companies in the Thrifts & Mortgage Finance industry with the highest debt to asset ratios. The Debt/Asset ratio shows the proportion of a company's assets that are financed through debt. If the ratio is greater than one, most of the company's assets are financed through debt.

Fed Agri Mtg-C ranks highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 95.14. Ocwen Finl Corp is next with a a debt to asset ratio of 84.34. Pennymac Finan-A ranks third highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 51.86.

Walker & Dunlop follows with a a debt to asset ratio of 49.88, and Flagstar Bancorp rounds out the top five with a a debt to asset ratio of 36.51.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Flagstar Bancorp and will alert subscribers who have FBC in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.