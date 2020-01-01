Shares of Fbl Finl Group-A Rank the Lowest in Terms of Sales Growth in the Life & Health Insurance Industry (FFG, PRU, UNM, MET, TMK)

Below are the three companies in the Life & Health Insurance industry with the lowest sales growth.

Fbl Finl Group-A ranks lowest with a sales growth of 124.8%. Prudentl Finl is next with a sales growth of 154.8%. Unum Group ranks third lowest with a sales growth of 217.5%.

Metlife Inc follows with a sales growth of 250.2%, and Torchmark Corp rounds out the bottom five with a sales growth of 561.5%.

