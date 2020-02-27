Shares of Faro Tech Rank the Lowest in Terms of Forward Earnings Yield in the Electronic Equipment & Instruments Industry (FARO, MLAB, BMI, CGNX, KEYS)

Below are the three companies in the Electronic Equipment & Instruments industry with the lowest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

Faro Tech ranks lowest with a forward earnings yield of 1.5%. Mesa Labs is next with a forward earnings yield of 2.0%. Badger Meter Inc ranks third lowest with a forward earnings yield of 2.2%.

Cognex Corp follows with a forward earnings yield of 2.6%, and Keysight Tec rounds out the bottom five with a forward earnings yield of 3.0%.

