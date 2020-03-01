Shares of Factset Research Rank the Highest in Terms of Sales per Share in the Financial Exchanges & Data Industry (FDS, MCO, MORN, NDAQ, MSCI)

Below are the three companies in the Financial Exchanges & Data industry with the highest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Factset Research ranks highest with a sales per share of $33.27. Following is Moody'S Corp with a sales per share of $22.79. Morningstar Inc ranks third highest with a sales per share of $22.20.

Nasdaq Inc follows with a sales per share of $15.08, and Msci Inc rounds out the top five with a sales per share of $14.69.

