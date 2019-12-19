Shares of Fabrinet Rank the Lowest in Terms of Free Cash Flow Per Share in the Electronic Manufacturing Services Industry (FN, KE, PKE, CTS, TTMI)
Below are the three companies in the Electronic Manufacturing Services industry with the lowest (positive) free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.
Fabrinet ranks lowest with a FCF per share of $0.07. Following is Kimball Electron with a FCF per share of $0.49. Park Electrochem ranks third lowest with a FCF per share of $0.64.
Cts Corp follows with a FCF per share of $1.21, and Ttm Technologies rounds out the bottom five with a FCF per share of $1.79.
SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Ttm Technologies on June 20th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $9.87. Since that recommendation, shares of Ttm Technologies have risen 50.9%. We continue to monitor Ttm Technologies for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.
Keywords: lowest free cash flow per share fabrinet kimball electron park electrochem cts corp ttm technologies